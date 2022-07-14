Report: Arsenal Working on a Deal to Sign Oleksandr Zinchenko From Manchester City According to Journalist

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City,The Athletic understands.

David Ornstein has stated the clubs are in contact over a potential transfer and it is believed that City are open to sanctioning the 25-year-old’s sale if their valuation is met.

The Ukrainian international arrived from Russian-based FC Ufa in 2016 and has always been reliable when called upon by Pep Guardiola. His current contract runs until 2024.

Mikael Arteta is keen to be reunited with the player he worked with whilst assistant at the Etihad Stadium and looking to bolster his options after losing out on Ajax's Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

Zinchenko has mainly been used by Guardiola at left-back, whilst playing through the midfield for his national side and this is an area where Arsenal have been looking to strengthen, with the versatility being a benefit to Arteta's set-up.

the 25-year-old has got a winning mentality being part of the side that has won the English Premier League and the League Cup four times. He has lifted one FA Cup and played in the 2021 Champions League final.

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market and have already dealt with City to bring in Gabriel Jesus who is part of their current pre-season tour.

