Report: FC Augsburg Interested In Manchester City Full-Back Issa Kabore

FC Augsburg from the Bundesliga are interested in signing Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore.

Issa Kabore has been linked with a move away from Manchester City since the window opened, and is expected to leave the club this summer on at least a loan basis. City have already turned down a £17million bid from Nottingham Forest for Kabore this summer, and Augsburg are now interested in signing him.

Kabore won young player of the tournament at the African Cup Of Nations this year.

Kabore Burkino Faso

Augsburg are interested in signing Issa Kabore.

According to Augzburger Allgemeine, FC Augsburg are interested in signing Manchester City full-back Issa Kabore this summer. The player has attracted the clubs interest and they may make a move for him before the window closes in September.

The agent of Issa Kabore, Revien Kanhai confirmed to Augsburger Allgemeine that the club had interest in this client. Pep Guardiola has yet to mention the 21-year old in his plans for next season, despite being short of players in the full-back area.

Kabore would be sold by City for around £17million, but they are not expected to allow the player to leave permanently this summer.

City may choose to keep him if they cannot sign the full-back they desire, as there is no cover for Kyle Walker should the player get injured this summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed weeks ago that Southampton had interest in the player, but nothing ever materialized. The player spent last season on loan at Troyes in the French league, but now may be heading to play in the Bundesliga.

