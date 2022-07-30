Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Advancing In Talks To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are reportedly advancing in talks to sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona's interest in Bernardo Silva is reportedly advancing, as the club are continuing talks with the Manchester City midfielder. Reports were rife yesterday about the player possibly going to the Catalan club ahead of the new season, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Barcelona have an agreement with Manchester City on a fee for Bernardo Silva, in the region of below €80million.

Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are advancing in talks for Bernardo Silva.

According to COPE, Barcelona are advancing in talks to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. As we reported last month on the City Transfer Room, the player is a main target for Barcelona alongside Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde. They've signed two of them players, now they will try for a third.

Gerard Romero has reported that the clubs have an agreement for the player, but it all hinges on Frenkie De Jong leaving Barcelona. Bernardo Silva cannot join Barcelona unless Frenkie De Jong leaves Barca this summer.

The Catalan club are said to be confident that De Jong will eventually leave the club, and Joan Laporta has reportedly told Jorge Mendes the club will be pushing ahead with their pursuit of Bernardo.

Pep Guardiola will reportedly not stand in the way of Bernardo leaving. Jorge Mendes has been offering the player around Europe according to L'equipe, and Barcelona are the most interested club. 

Xavi sees Bernardo as the perfect midfielder to partner Pedri in midfield, and dreams of the player in Barcelona's midfield.

BarcelonaManchester City

