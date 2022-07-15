Report: Barcelona And Manchester City Agree A Fee Of Less Than €80million For Bernardo Silva

Reports from Spain are now suggesting Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee of less than €80million for Bernardo Silva. The reports have surfaced this morning, with Jorge Mendes said to have been involved in the agreement between the two clubs.

Bernardo Silva had before this been rumoured to be staying at the club. The Portuguese midfielder has not asked or hinted to leave the club.

Bernardo Silva is reportedly set to join Barcelona IMAGO / HMB-Media

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona and Manchester City have agreed a fee of less than €80million for Bernardo Silva. Manchester City are said to have agreed to allow the player to leave.

Jorge Mendes, who is Bernardo's agent, is said to have been involved in the negotiations between the two clubs.

Barcelona agreed a fee with Manchester United yesterday in the region of €85million. The belief all along was that Barcelona would only allow Frenkie De Jong to leave if Bernardo Silva would be coming to the club to replace him.

Xavi views Bernardo as an ideal piece of the jigsaw for Barcelona going forward, and according to Romero's reports, looks set to see his vision come to life.

The fee is agreed, and it now seems like a matter of time before Bernardo Silva leaves Manchester City.

