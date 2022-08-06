Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Are Confident Of Signing Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are now reportedly confident of signing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

In Spain, the belief is now that Barcelona are growing in confidence with their pursuit to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. The Catalan club are set to push for Silva if they sell Frenkie De Jong, and are confident of signing him if they do.

Despite being confident in signing Silva, Barcelona are having trouble registering their signings this summer, and will need departures before anything happens.

Barcelona are confident of signing Bernardo Silva.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona are confident of signing Bernardo Silva this summer. Despite their financial difficulties and the trouble the club are having registering players, they are reportedly confident with their chances of bringing Silva into the club.

Frenkie De Jong will need to leave the club before anything can happen in regards to Bernardo. Barcelona need to sell Frenkie, or have the player take a hugely significant pay cut in order to finance a deal for Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona are having trouble registering players due to La Liga regulations, and need players like Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets to take pay cuts to help the club financially.

Bernardo is said to be open to listening to proposals from Barcelona, and Jorge Mendes has already approved a move to the club for his client according to COPE in Spain. 

The next week will be key in the deal, but nothing can happen until Frenkie De Jong leaves Barcelona.

