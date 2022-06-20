Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Are Convinced That They Can Sign Portuguese International Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has come off the back of one of his best seasons at Manchester City so there is no surprise that there is interest however it comes as a surprise after what Pep Guardiola said in his most recent press conference.

Speaking about Manchester City's arranged a charity friendly with Barcelona at the Camp Nou which takes place on 24th August.

Silva in action

Silva in action

When asked about Silva's future the former Barcelona manager gave a strong answer saying: "As of today, in my opinion, Bernardo Silva will continue with Manchester City next season, our goal, as a club, is for him to stay with us."

However according to journalist Helena Condis a transfer is entirely possible as she said: "At Barça they are fully convinced that they will be able to sign Bernardo Silva. This has been transferred to him through his agent, Mendes. The player environment believes that they must have patience."

The Premier League champions are set to lose Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling this transfer window so to lose another player who has been of immense importance over the past few years would be another blow and may force City back into the transfer market for another attacker.

With three years left on his contract the 27-year-old would cost a significant amount meaning that realistically Barcelona would have to wait until they potentially sell Frenkie De Jong but the Dutchman will not be heading to The Etihad according to Helena Condis.

This transfer saga could go down to the wire. 

