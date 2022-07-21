Report: Barcelona Are Interested In Manchester City Target Pau Torres

Barcelona have registered their interest in Manchester City target Pau Torres. City have held a long standing interest in Torres, and were expected to move for the player quickly if Nathan Ake to Chelsea had of went through. Nathan Ake's deal fell apart, but City do remain interested in the Spanish defender.

Barcelona are in a battle with Chelsea for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, and have registered interest in Pau Torres in case Chelsea beat them to Kounde.

Barcelona are interested in Pau Torres. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Marca via ManagingBarca, Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City target Pau Torres. Barcelona are wary Chelsea have moved ahead of them in the race for Jules Kounde, after the Blue's submitted a bid for the player last night worth £55million.

Barca have registered an interest in Torres, who will be allowed to leave Villarreal this summer should a suitable offer come in for him. The Yellow Submarine will accept bids below the players £60million release clause.

Manchester City have an interest in Pau Torres, but their have been conflicting reports suggesting how interested they are. Reports in Spain suggest City are in contact with the agents of Torres, while reports in England deny this.

Fabrizio Romano did confirm earlier in the window that Torres was on a list for City, with the club wary of the injury records of their defenders. Torres could also be moved for if Manchester City fail to sign Marc Cucurella, after having a £30million bid for the player rejected by Brighton today.

City were adamant they needed a centre-back when Ake was linked to Chelsea, and Pau Torres was a player they wanted to replace him, will City still want Torres enough to battle Barcelona for him?

Read More Manchester City Coverage