Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Are Working To Find A Way To Sign Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are currently working to find a way to sign Bernardo Silva this summer from Manchester City.

Barcelona are at the moment trying to figure out a way to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer. Barca have major interest in Silva, and are adamant they can bring him to the club. At the moment, they are trying to figure out how they can pull the deal off.

Manchester City have reportedly given the green light for the deal to go ahead.

Bernardo Silva for Manchester City

Barcelona are working to find a way to sign Bernardo Silva

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Barcelona are currently working for a way to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. Bernardo is awaiting the proposal from Barcelona, and according to Gerard Romero has already began looking for a house in the city.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barca are waiting to see what happens with Frenkie De Jong, but are working out how they can make a deal happen should the Dutch midfielder move on. 

The Catalan club are confident De Jong will either leave the club or reduce his salary. Gerard Pique is the first Barcelona player who has agreed to reduce his salary for next season.

Barcelona really want the deal to happen and are ready to try everything to sign Bernardo. Manchester City have been informed to expect a bid for the player, and have reportedly given the green light for the deal to go ahead.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days regarding Bernardo Silva and Frenkie De Jong.

                                     Read More Manchester City Coverage

BarcelonaManchester City

imago1013690071h
News

Jack Grealish Hits Back at Claim He ‘Told Pep Guardiola Where to Go’ During West Ham United Fixture on Sunday

By Matt Skinner4 minutes ago
Kalvin Phillips
News

Kalvin Phillips Has Been Told His Place In The World Cup Squad Could Be Under Threat

By Elliot Thompson14 minutes ago
Erling Haaland
News

Shaun Goater And Trevor Sinclair React To Erling Haaland's Manchester City Debut

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
David Coote
Transfer Rumours

David Coote To Referee Manchester City Vs Bournemouth On Saturday

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Isco
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Is Looking For A Home In Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Borna Sosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: David Ornstein Gives Update On Manchester City Left-Back Situation

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
De Bruyne_2
News

Kevin De Bruyne Speaks On Erling Haaland Partnership Following West Ham Victory

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago