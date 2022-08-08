Report: Barcelona Are Working To Find A Way To Sign Bernardo Silva
Barcelona are currently working to find a way to sign Bernardo Silva this summer from Manchester City.
Barcelona are at the moment trying to figure out a way to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer. Barca have major interest in Silva, and are adamant they can bring him to the club. At the moment, they are trying to figure out how they can pull the deal off.
Manchester City have reportedly given the green light for the deal to go ahead.
According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, Barcelona are currently working for a way to sign Bernardo Silva this summer. Bernardo is awaiting the proposal from Barcelona, and according to Gerard Romero has already began looking for a house in the city.
Barca are waiting to see what happens with Frenkie De Jong, but are working out how they can make a deal happen should the Dutch midfielder move on.
The Catalan club are confident De Jong will either leave the club or reduce his salary. Gerard Pique is the first Barcelona player who has agreed to reduce his salary for next season.
Barcelona really want the deal to happen and are ready to try everything to sign Bernardo. Manchester City have been informed to expect a bid for the player, and have reportedly given the green light for the deal to go ahead.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days regarding Bernardo Silva and Frenkie De Jong.
