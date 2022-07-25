Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Ask Frenkie De Jong To Lower Wages Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Barcelona have asked Frenkie De Jong to lower his wages in order for the club to be able to keep him. Barcelona currently cannot afford to keep Frenkie at the club under current conditions due to financial fair play regulations, and have asked the Dutch midfielder to lower his wages.

Barcelona have interest in Bernardo Silva, but may be admitting defeat in their chase by asking Frenkie De Jong to lower his wages and stay at the club.

Bernardo Silva is expected to stay

Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva will be over if Frenkie De Jong stays at the club.

According to Juan Jiminez Salvado, Barcelona have asked Frenkie De Jong to lower his wages by 40% in order to stay at the club. Barcelona cannot continue with De Jong on his current wages, and Fabrizio Romano has reported that it is unlikely he stays at the club with his current wages.

Barcelona asking Frenkie to lower his wages may be an indication they have admitted defeat in their chase to sign Bernardo Silva. It was initially reported Barcelona needed Frenkie to leave the club in order to sign Bernardo Silva, and the fact they are now asking him to stay could be telling.

Silva has not hinted or asked to leave Manchester City as of yet, and City themselves are confident of keeping him.

Gerard Romero has reported that Manchester City and Barcelona have an agreement in place for Bernardo Silva, but that agreement can only become valid if Frenkie De Jong were to leave the club.

Barcelona's pursuit of Bernardo Silva will be effectively over if Frenkie De Jong now decides to stay at the club next season.

