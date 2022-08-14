Report: Barcelona Begin Negotiations To Sign Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have begun negotiations to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer.

Bernardo Silva now looks more likely to leave Manchester City, with reports now suggesting Barcelona have begun negotiations to sign the Portuguese midfielder.

The player was the last off the pitch yesterday after Manchester City's 4-0 win against Bournemouth, and judging by reports this morning it may have been a goodbye.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona have began negotiations to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. As we reported here on City Transfer Room weeks ago, Barcelona have had Bernardo Silva as a main target all summer, and are now set to try to sign him.

Manchester City are unwilling to sell, but will consider if the fee involved is a significant fee. £85million is the rumoured fee for the player, who is open to a move to the club and happy to listen to proposals.

If Bernardo Silva does leave, Manchester City do have replacements in mind. Matheus Nunes who scored a screamer for Sporting Lisbon last night is a target for the club, and Lucas Paqueta is on the list too according to Fabrizio Romano.

The player today took to Twitter to thank Manchester City fans for their reception yesterday, with the loudest cheers of the day all being directed at the Portuguese midfielder. The words, "Bernardo! Bernardo!", rang out loud over a jubilant Etihad stadium.

Will Barcelona sign Bernardo Silva?

