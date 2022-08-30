Report: Barcelona Believe Bernardo Silva Signing Can Happen

Manchester City are very unlikely to allow Bernardo Silva to leave at this stage with just a day left in the window, but reports in Spain believe Barcelona have a plan in place to make the transfer happen.

Barcelona have departures ready, and it they all go to plan, they could sign and register Bernardo Silva this summer.

Bernardo is open to the move, but it is unlikely Manchester City would be at this stage of the window.

Barcelona believe they can sign Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona could sign and register Bernardo Silva if all of their departures go to plan. The club have players they expect to leave, and if they do, they could sign Bernardo Silva.

The big problem would be the fact Manchester City are very unlikely to sell with one day left in the window. Pep Guardiola has already confirmed Bernardo Silva will stay, and any bid to change that would have to be truly enormous.

Gerard Romero has also reported that Chelsea have offered Frenkie De Jong a deal, which would have ramifications in terms of the Bernardo Silva deal.

Author Thoughts

With one day left in the window, it would be very strange for Manchester City to allow Bernardo Silva to leave. He is a pivotal player, and with no replacements, it is highly unlikely the transfer could happen.

If a deal is to happen it could be that Barcelona buy Bernardo and loan him back, but even that is very unlikely at this juncture.

Bernardo Silva is expected to stay.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: