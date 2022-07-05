Report: Barcelona Believe They Can Sign Portuguese International Bernardo Silva

One of Manchester City's players of the season last campaign has been the subject of significant interest from one of Europe's big boys in Barcelona and they have belief that a deal can be pulled off.

Bernardo Silva has been an integral part of Pep Guardiola's side for a long time and it would be a monumental miss if he were to leave however Silva has yet to put in any sort of official transfer request.

Bernardo Silva celebrating IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Gerard Romero any deal would not be easy to complete but from Barcelona's point of view there is a confidence that a price could be agreed on with the Premier League Champions.

The Catalans believe they can offer Manchester City between £65-70 million with some low bonuses and that would get them their man.

However Silva is not the forefront of Barcelona's plans at this current moment and of all the operations this is the furthest away right now.

The five-time European Champions have recently announced the signings of Frank Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free deals from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively.

Robert Lewandowski has been linked throughout the whole window and it would seem that they are concentrating on getting the Polish international signed over getting Silva to join Xavi's squad at this current moment.