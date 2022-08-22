Report: Barcelona Believe Time Has Run Out For Bernardo Silva

Barcelona now believe time has run out in their pursuit of signing Bernardo Silva, and may admit defeat.

Manchester City's hopes of keeping Bernardo Silva at the club are growing stronger as the end of the transfer window approaches, and Barcelona now feel time is running out for them to complete the deal. It is now highly unlikely that a deal can happen.

The Catalan club are still struggling to sell Frenkie De Jong, and have not yet registered new summer signing Jules Kounde.

Bernardo Silva is now likely to stay at Manchester City. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Jose Alvarez, Barcelona feel time is running out in their pursuit of Bernardo Silva. A deal is becoming increasingly unlikely, despite the fact the player is currently in Barcelona for Wednesday's friendly match.

Manchester City have maintained from the beginning they have an £85million valuation of the player that they will not budge on. Barcelona may be able to afford the fee if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club, but that is also looking increasingly unlikely.

Jules Kounde is still not registered after signing this summer, and if he is not registered by August 31st, the French defender can leave the club for free.

Bernardo Silva showed no signs of distraction yesterday, and he scored a goal and contributed to an assist on the way to a 3-3 draw for Manchester City. After the game the Portuguese midfielder said he was happy at the club.

Barcelona have not fully given up, but it looks extremely likely the player will stay at Manchester City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: