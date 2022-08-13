Report: Barcelona Confident Of Signing Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are now said to be confident of completing the signing of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

Bernardo Silva is awaiting an approach from Barcelona, and as the club are moving closer to selling Frenkie De Jong, the approach is expected to come soon. Manchester City want to keep the player, but are not expected to stand in his way.

The Manchester club are holding out for £80million, but reports in Spain say the fee will be much lower.

Barcelona are reportedly confident of signing Bernardo Silva IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Sport in Spain Barcelona are now said to be confident of completing the signing of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

Reports in Spain are under the impression a deal can be struck with Manchester City for a fee of around €65million, despite the reports in England suggesting otherwise.

Bernardo Silva is entirely open to a move, and it is not thought he will be blocked from leaving by Pep Guardiola or the hierarchy at Manchester City. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem as the player awaits Barcelona's first approach.

Manchester United are speeding up their pursuit of Frenkie De Jong in the next few days, and this is thought to be the reason Barcelona are now confident of signing Bernardo Silva.

The Catalan club expect to sign Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso next week, after they already registered all their new signings except for Jules Kounde yesterday.

Read More Manchester City Coverage