Report: Barcelona Contact Villarreal Over Manchester City Target Pau Torres

Barcelona have contacted Villareal over Barcelona contact Pau Torres as the Catalan club look for a back-up plan should they lose out to Chelsea on Jules Kounde. Barcelona are now also in jeopardy of missing out on Cesar Azpilicueta, after Thomas Tuchel vented his frustration towards the club in a press conference today.

Barca are interested in Torres, who Manchester City are said to be in advanced talks with.

Barcelona are interested in Pau Torres. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Jose Alvarez via Managing Barca, Barcelona have contacted Villarreal regarding Pau Torres, and are heavily interested in bringing him to the club. The transfer fee is said to be around €40-50million for Torres.

Manchester City were reported as favourites for Pau Torres yesterday, with the club said to be in pole position to get the deal over the line. Barcelona's interest has become more concrete after Sevilla agreed a fee for Jules Kounde to Chelsea.

Barcelona may also have lose out on Cesar Azpilicueta after it was revealed Thomas Tuchel is considering stopping the move going ahead due to how Barcelona are handling the situation.

Villarreal will sell Pau Torres, and it is really about which club wants him more. City are currently negotiating a deal for Marc Cucurella, but Pau Torres has been on their list for a long time, and Barcelona's interest may push the Blue's to make a concrete move.

Achraf Ben Ayad also reports that Pau Torres preferred destination is Barcelona, which may be due to the guaranteed game time he'd get at Barca due to the number of centre-backs at Manchester City.

Will Manchester City or Barcelona sign Pau Torres?

Read More Manchester City Coverage