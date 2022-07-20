Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Expected To Activate Second Economic Lever Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Barcelona are expected to activate their second economic lever tomorrow, which will pump more money into the club. Barcelona need more money to make signings and register players ahead of the new season, but they could also pay Frenkie De Jong the wages they owe him. This would be huge in the Bernardo Silva pursuit.

Barcelona must sell Frenkie De Jong before pursuing Bernardo Silva, and paying him the deferred wages owed to him would be a huge step towards selling the player.

Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford

Barcelona really want to sign Bernardo Silva

According to Gerard Romero via Reshad Rahman, Barcelona are expected to activate their second economic lever tomorrow morning. Barcelona are set to make €310million off the lever, which will likely go towards signing players and registering the ones they've already signed.

Frenkie De Jong is owed €17million in wages by Barcelona, and perhaps the club have been waiting for this lever in order to pay the player. Barcelona need to sell De Jong in order to pursue Silva, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, and paying the player would be in their best interests.

Gerard Romero has previously reported Manchester City and Barcelona have agreed a fee of less than €80million for Bernardo Silva, with Jorge Mendes involved in negotiations.

Barcelona are currently battling Chelsea for the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, with Chelsea launching an official bid already. The economic lever tomorrow may allow Barcelona to send an offer to Sevilla, with the club believing Kounde prefers to join them. 

More clarity may be available on whether Barcelona can afford to pursue Bernardo Silva after the lever is activated. If they can not move on Frenkie De Jong, they can not move for Bernardo Silva.

