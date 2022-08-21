Report: Barcelona Fail To Register Player Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Barcelona have failed to register Jules Kounde for their second game of the season amid the clubs interest for Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City's hopes of keeping Bernardo Silva this summer may have just been given a boost. The Catalan club have failed to register Jules Kounde for their second La Liga match of the summer, meaning they still haven't solved their financial issues.

The price tag for Bernardo Silva is £85million, and if the club can't even register Jules Kounde, they are unlikely to be able to afford Bernardo Silva.

Jules Kounde is still not registered by Barcelona. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona play Real Sociedad today, but failed to register Jules Kounde in time to play the match. This is the club's second game of the season, and their new signing has still had to wait to make his debut due to financial issues.

Manchester City will hold out for £85million for Bernardo Silva, and as the window goes on, it looks more and more unlikely that the player will leave the club.

Barcelona would need to find the money from somewhere, and with Frenkie De Jong now set to stay, it's unlikely they will be able to find it within the stipulations of financial fair play.

There is reportedly a clause in Jules Kounde's contract that will allow him to leave for free if the club cannot register him by the end of the transfer window.

It will be an interesting couple of days for Barcelona.

