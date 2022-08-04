Report: Barcelona Have Agreed Personal Terms With Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona have now according to reports agreed personal terms with Bernardo Silva. In what seems to be the biggest background saga of the summer, Barcelona seem to finally be making concrete approaches for a player they desperately want to add to the team.

An agreement on personal terms for Bernardo may also give an insight into the future of Frenkie De Jong.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Bernardo Silva. Barca have been long time admirers of Silva, and have now finally made their move for the midfielder.

The belief in Spain was that as long as Frenkie De Jong was sold Bernardo Silva would join. The sale of Frenkie De Jong was pivotal and Barcelona may now know something the rest don't when it comes to the future of the Dutch midfielder.

Gerard Romero reported weeks ago that a fee had been informally agreed between Barcelona and Manchester City, but the deal being completed hinged on Barcelona's ability to ship Frenkie De Jong out of the club.

Bernardo is valued at €80million by City. Jorge Mendes has been offering the player around Europe and Barcelona have shown more interest than any other club according to L'Equipe. There is not much substance in the reports linking him to PSG, although Luis Campos is a fan of the player.

