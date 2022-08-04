Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Have Agreed Personal Terms With Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona have now according to reports agreed personal terms with Bernardo Silva. In what seems to be the biggest background saga of the summer, Barcelona seem to finally be making concrete approaches for a player they desperately want to add to the team.

An agreement on personal terms for Bernardo may also give an insight into the future of Frenkie De Jong.

Bernardo

Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Bernardo Silva.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Bernardo Silva. Barca have been long time admirers of Silva, and have now finally made their move for the midfielder.

The belief in Spain was that as long as Frenkie De Jong was sold Bernardo Silva would join. The sale of Frenkie De Jong was pivotal and Barcelona may now know something the rest don't when it comes to the future of the Dutch midfielder.

Gerard Romero reported weeks ago that a fee had been informally agreed between Barcelona and Manchester City, but the deal being completed hinged on Barcelona's ability to ship Frenkie De Jong out of the club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bernardo is valued at €80million by City. Jorge Mendes has been offering the player around Europe and Barcelona have shown more interest than any other club according to L'Equipe. There is not much substance in the reports linking him to PSG, although Luis Campos is a fan of the player.

Where will Bernardo Silva play next season?

  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

BarcelonaManchester City

Phillips
News

'They're My Family' - Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Opens Up About Leeds United Exit

By Alex Caddick10 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong for Barcelona
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Interested In Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Man City v West Ham
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs West Ham: Predicted Line-Ups and Team News

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Bernardo vs Everton Away 2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona May Not Need To Sell Frenkie De Jong To Sign Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: RB Leipzig Technical Director Chris Vivell Confirms Josko Gvardiol Will Not Leave

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Brighton Deny Chelsea Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Udogie_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Enquired About Udinese's Destiny Udogie

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Report: Stoke City Are Favourites To Sign Manchester City Striker Liam Delap On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago