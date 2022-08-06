Report: Barcelona Have Already Started Working On Signing Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have now been confirmed to be already beginning preparations to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

Barcelona have begun preparations to sign Bernardo Silva this summer, and the Manchester club may have to begin to think about life without the Portuguese midfielder. Barca are adamant about adding another marquee signing to their list of summer transfers, and they feel there's every chance Bernardo Silva can be their man.

Preparations have began in Barcelona's pursuit of the player, and the player has reported to be open to listen to offers from the club.

Barcelona have already started working on the signing of Bernardo Silva IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube, Barcelona have already began working on signing of Bernardo Silva. Barca are trying to find a solution in terms of what will happen with Frenkie De Jong, but are also working on the Bernardo Silva deal alongside this.

Barca need Frenkie to either leave or take a 50% salary cut to stay at the club, but the player currently have no intention of lowering his wages. Barcelona really want Bernardo Silva, and need De Jong's current situation to change in order to sign him.

The club have started to put things in place in the event Frenkie does leave, and are still confident the player will eventually leave.

The Catalan club have had Bernardo as a main target all summer according to sources close to us here at City Transfer Room, and are adamant they can make the transfer happen in the coming weeks. Bernardo would cost them €80million, but Barcelona are ready to try everything to sign the player.

