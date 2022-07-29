Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Have Decided They Will Try To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have decided they are going to try and sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer.

Barcelona have reportedly decided they are going to try and sign Bernardo Silva. The Catalan club have been pondering the idea, knowing Frenkie De Jong is the key to the deal happening. They are now expected to try for Bernardo Silva, with the expectation the player may end up joining the club.

Jorge Mendes has been informed, and Barcelona are ready to try and chase the signature of the Portuguese midfielder.

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City

Barcelona are ready to try for Bernardo Silva.

According to Helena Condis via Reshad Rahman, Barcelona have decided they are absolutely going to try and sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. Joan Laporta has contacted Jorge Mendes and informed him of the news.

Guardiola has reportedly already informed Bernardo Silva that he won't stand in the way of him wanting to leave the club. The City manager made clear in an interview in the Nou Camp last month that anyone who wants to leave the club can leave.

The deal does still depend on Frenkie De Jong, as it always has. Barcelona are said to be confident that the Dutch midfielder will eventually leave, which would give them a full opportunity to sign Bernardo Silva.

Frenkie De Jong wants his deferred wages, and once they are paid the player is expected to join Manchester United.

Gerard Romero reported earlier today that the situation surrounding Bernardo Silva to Barcelona was getting hotter every day, and perhaps he was pointing towards a story like this.

City have made their stance clear on Bernardo Silva, but the clubs reportedly have a fee below €80million agreed behind the scenes.

Will Bernardo Silva leave Manchester City?

