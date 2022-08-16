Report: Barcelona Have Full Agreement With Bernardo Silva

Barcelona now reportedly have a full agreement with Bernardo Silva, and are ready to propose a fee to Manchester City.

Manchester City are holding firm on their valuation for Bernardo SIlva, as they see the player as one of the best midfielders in the world. Bernardo has now reportedly agreed personal terms, with the next move falling on Barcelona's side.

Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way, and the player does want to join Barcelona.

Barcelona reportedly have a full agreement with Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Alex Pintanel, Barcelona have a full agreement with Bernardo Silva, and will now go with a full bid to Manchester City to try and sign the player.

Manchester City are holding out for a fee of around £85million, and it is not currently thought that Barcelona can afford that fee. Frenkie De Jong looks to be staying at the club so the possibility to raise funds through his transfer have gone out the window.

Bernardo Silva is completely open to the move to Barcelona, and always has been. Barcelona are crazy about the player and have had him as a main target since the beginning of the transfer window, Xavi is a massive fan of the player.

Barcelona will have to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and have some of their players lower their salaries in order to afford the transfer fee Manchester City want for Bernardo Silva.

It will be interesting to see just how much money Barcelona have in the bank, with Jurgen Klopp questioning yesterday how the club were still spending so much money.

