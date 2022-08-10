Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Have Given Bernardo Silva Assurances They Will Sign Him

Barcelona have reportedly given Bernardo Silva assurances they will sign him this summer, but the player may have be patient.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has been heavily linked with Barcelona in the last week, and the deal looks to be gathering wings. Barca are keen on the player, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, and Bernardo is keen on Barcelona.

Barca are waiting to resolve some financial issues before launching a pursuit for Bernardo, but have told the player to be patient, the club will come for him.

Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have told Bernardo to be patient.

According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona have given Bernardo Silva reassurances they will come for him and try to sign him. Bernardo is said to be awaiting a proposal from Barca, and is happy to join the club if one comes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City have been informed to expect a bid before the end of the window, and are aware that Bernardo wants to move to Barcelona. Despite this, the Manchester club are expecting a significant fee for the player, and won't let him leave for less than their valuation.

Joan Laporta has publicly spoken about his admiration for Bernardo as a player, and his relationship with Pep Guardiola and Txixi Begiristain. Laporta really wants Bernardo, as does Barcelona manager Xavi.

Frenkie De Jong will have to leave or lower his salary in order for Barcelona to try for Bernardo, both of which the Dutch midfielder is currently refusing to do.

The next few days will be crucial in the Bernardo Silva saga.

                                  Read More Manchester City Coverage

BarcelonaManchester City

Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Aware Bernardo Silva Wants To Join Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett21 minutes ago
Sergio Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Offer For Sergio Gomez Has Been Revealed

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
Gomez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have No Definite Target For Left-Back

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Won't Sell Bernardo Silva For Under £80million

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Bernardo Silva To Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett13 hours ago
Sosa
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Lewandowski Pep
News

Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer

By Jake Mahon15 hours ago
Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Newcastle Interested In Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

By Dylan Mcbennett15 hours ago