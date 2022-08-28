Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Have Ruled Out Signing Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have now ruled out signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City in this summer transfer window.

Manchester City will keep Bernardo Silva this summer, as Barcelona have ruled out signing the Portuguese midfielder. Pep Guardiola confirmed last week that the player would stay, and Barcelona have now given up on their attempts to complete the signing.

Bernardo Silva would have joined Barcelona if an offer came, but is content to continue on at Manchester City for the season ahead.

The midfielder scored yesterday, as Pep Guardiola's side came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2.

According to Sport in Spain via Managing Barca, Barcelona have given up on their pursuit of Bernardo Silva this summer, and will likely only sign one more player before the window closes.

Manchester City set an £85million price tag on Bernardo Silva, and never forced the player to stay at any juncture. If the price tag was met, the club would have allowed him to leave.

Barcelona could not afford the price tag unless Frenkie De Jong left the club, and according to Ben Jacobs, that will not happen this summer.

Bernardo Silva vs Crystal Palace

Bernardo Silva is an irreplaceable player for Manchester City, but they may have to let the player leave next summer.

 This is the second summer he has made his intentions clear about leaving, and it is unlikely they will be able to convince him for a third.

Barcelona may come back for the player in January or they may be the club that entices him to leave next summer, but for now, Bernardo Silva remains a Manchester City player.

