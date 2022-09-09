Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona 'Haven't Forgotten' About Bernardo Silva

According to reports from Spain, Barcelona haven't forgotten about one of their main targets from this summer Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese midfielder remained at Manchester City this season, but things could have been so different. Bernardo Silva wanted the move to Barcelona, but the club could not afford him.

Barcelona have now reportedly laid down a marker in their plans for next summer to try acquire the midfielder, and haven't forgotten about him.

Bernardo is likely to be open to a move next summer.

Bernardo Silva

According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona have not forgot about Bernardo Silva, despite missing out on signing him this summer. The midfielder was a main target for the club, but financial problems meant they missed out on his services.

Barcelona are still determined to sign him, and are laying down a marker to try and acquire his services next summer. The club have not forgotten about him, and he will be a target.

Bernardo made it known to Manchester City that he would accept a move to Barcelona if the opportunity was available, but the offer never came.

Pep Guardiola and the club would not stand in his way, as it is their mantra to not keep players at the club who do not want to be there.

Silva never forced a move, and was happy to stay in the end when Barcelona could not afford him. They are set to try again next summer, and this time the club are expected to have enough funds to sign him.

Keep an eye on Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.

