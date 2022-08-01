Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Wants To Sign Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona manager Xavi wants to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer.

Barca are interested in signing Bernardo this summer, and Xavi Hernandez is one of the people leading the charge to get the midfielder into the club. The Spanish manager is eager to have Silva join Barcelona, and the club are now trying everything they can to sign him before the window closes.

Barcelona are expected to make a move for Bernardo Silva before the window closes.

Xavi is a massive fan of Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Ferran Martinez via Reshad Rahman, Xavi Hernandez is eager to have Bernardo Silva at the club next season. Xavi is a massive fan of Silva, and views him as one of the players who can give Barcelona world class interior next season. He believes a partnership of Bernardo and Pedri is the perfect midfield dynamic.

Joan Laporta agrees with Xavi's view. The Barcelona president wants Bernardo at the club next summer, and they are currently trying everything they can to sign the player.

Frenkie De Jong is a big part of the deal happening. Once Barcelona have sold De Jong, they can freely pursue a move for Bernardo Silva. The Dutch midfielder is currently stalling on leaving Barca as he waits to be paid £17million in deferred wages by the club.

Manchester City have identified Lucas Paqueta as a replacement for Silva, and will try for the player if he leaves. The club will have to fight off interest from Arsenal, who also hold a heavy interest in the Brazilian midfielder.

