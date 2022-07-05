Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Will Only Allow Frenkie De Jong To Leave If Bernardo Silva Replaces Him

Barcelona manager Xavi is conditioning the sale of Frenkie De Jong. The Spaniard is waiting to sanction the sale of De Jong to Manchester United because he wants Bernardo Silva to replace him.

Xavi is reportedly obsessed with the idea of having Bernardo Silva in Barcelona's midfield, and will only allow a player like Frenkie to leave if he is sure Barcelona have Bernardo as a replacement.

Bernardo Silva and Frenkie De Jong IMAGO / DeFodi

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona manager Xavi will not allow Frenkie De Jong to leave Barcelona if Bernardo Silva isn't replacing him. The iconic Barcelona player, now turned manager, is waiting to see if a deal can be struck with Manchester City before sanctioning the sale of De Jong to Manchester United.

Manchester City have set Bernardo Silva's price tag at 80million, and as Pol Ballus reported earlier on today, do not expect the Portuguese midfielder to leave the club.

Manchester United are desperate to get Frenkie De Jong over the line, and will be frustrated about a hold up like this. Barcelona may not be able to convince Manchester City to allow Bernardo Silva to leave, which could cause a butterfly like effect at Manchester United

Will Barcelona sign Bernardo Silva?