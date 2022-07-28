Report: Barcelona More Interested In Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Than Real Madrid

Barcelona are reportedly more interested in Manchester City's Bernardo Silva than Real Madrid, after reports surfaced this morning that both clubs had an interest in the player. Barcelona have been reported to have the most interest Bernardo Silva since the beginning of the window.

Barcelona still need Frenkie De Jong to leave in order for Bernardo Silva to join the club, but Barcelona are certainly more keen on the player than their rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona are really interested in Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / PA IMAGES

According to Mario Cortegana, Barcelona are more interested in signing Bernardo Silva than Real Madrid are. The Spanish journalist also reported that Bernardo Silva would be open to leaving City himself.

Reports have suggested that Bernardo Silva would be open to leaving City since the window opened. Barcelona currently cannot move for Silva due to their situation with Frenkie De Jong. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona will try for Bernardo Silva when De Jong leaves.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has publicly said Barcelona are big players in the market again, and the signing of Bernardo Silva would be an even bigger statement than they've already made with their signings up till now.

Gerard Romero has said that Jorge Mendes has been involved in negotiations between Manchester City and Barcelona, as the clubs reportedly agreed a fee lower than €80million for Silva.

City are adamant Silva is not for sale. The club expect him at the club next season, and Pep Guardiola has publicly stated he is counting on Silva. But the Spanish manager also added that he would not keep any player who didn't want to be at the club.

