Report: Barcelona Need Frenkie De Jong Departure To Sign Bernardo Silva

Frenkie De Jong still hasn't made a decision on his future and until he does, Barcelona cannot pursue Bernardo Silva.

The Frenkie De Jong saga has been one of the longest transfer sagas in football history, and it looks to be carrying over into the final week of the window before the closure on August 31st.

Barcelona need Frenkie De Jong to either reduce his salary or leave to make a pursuit for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva.

Frenkie De Jong's decision impacts Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Gerard Romero, Frenkie De Jong is still the key component in the Bernardo Silva deal. Barcelona need the Dutch midfielder to make a decision on his future soon.

The Catalan club cannot pursue Bernardo Silva until Frenkie De Jong decides whether he is leaving the club for Chelsea or Manchester United, or staying at the club and reducing his current wages.

Frenkie De Jong of course is holding out for the £17million in deferred wages owed to him by the club due to pay cuts he took. His adamant stance of staying at the club is due to the fact asking to leave would forego the money he is owed.

The end solution is effectively an anamoly. Frenkie De Jong absolutely does not want to lower his salary, and Barcelona realistically cannot afford to pay his salary.

Bernardo Silva for now will look to next season with Manchester City, and according to the Spanish reports, that will only change if Frenkie De Jong's situation is resolved.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: