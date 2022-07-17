Report: Barcelona Need To Sell Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United In Order To Sign Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are patiently waiting for Frenkie De Jong to sign for Manchester United so they can make their move for Bernardo Silva from Manchester City. De Jong is stalling as he is owed £17million in wages by Barcelona, but the club intend to use funds from his sale to sign Bernardo Silva.

De Jong insists he does not want to leave Barcelona, but the club have briefed local radio stations that they do indeed need the Dutch midfielder gone.

Bernardo Silva and Frenkie De Jong. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona cannot sign Bernardo Silva without the sale of Frenkie De Jong. Xavi views Bernardo as a perfect midfield partner to Pedri, and understands the financial situation means De Jong must leave.

Frenkie is set to be on £500,000-a week next season at Barcelona, an amount that the club can't afford if they want to stay within the FFP regulations.

The two clubs have already reportedly agreed a fee, which is said to be below €80million. Barca are accumulating around €75million fixed from the sale of De Jong.

Xavi dreams of Bernardo in his midfield, and does not want any other player to replace Frenkie De Jong.

The deal cannot happen until De Jong leaves, which does not seem to be any time soon as he continues to stall over his deferred wages.

