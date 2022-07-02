Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Pay First Installment Of Ferran Torres Transfer To Manchester City

Barcelona have paid the first installment of the Ferran Torres transfer which was completed by the two clubs in December. Barcelona have been in debt for a number of months, and finally got a chunk of money from selling their television rights last week.

Barcelona offered to pay the transfer fee in installments, which City agreed to, but Barcelona have only paid the first installment from the deal this week.

Ferran Torres in action for Spain

According to Reshad Rahman, Barcelona have finally paid the first part of the transfer fee for former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres. Ferran Torres joined Barcelona for a fee of around €55million plus €10million add-ons in January of this year. Barcelona have finally paid a small part of the overall fee to Manchester City.

Barcelona have well documented financial troubles, with rumors they need to sell Frenkie De Jong to fund any sales this season. Joan Laporta denied these claims minutes ago, stating the club want to keep Frenkie, who was offered to Manchester City.

The funds will help Manchester City in their pursuit of Marc Cucurella, with Fabrizio Romano reporting City need to sell one more player to fund a move for Marc Cucurella.

Do the funds come at a good time for City?

