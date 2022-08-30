Report: Barcelona Preparing Official Offer For Bernardo Silva

Spanish media believe there is still a chance Barcelona could sign Bernardo Silva before deadline day, and the Catalan club are reportedly preparing an official offer for the midfielder.

Manchester City are unlikely to allow him to leave before the window closes with no time to sign a replacement, but Barcelona are willing to try.

Bernardo Silva dreams of Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano, but would not force a move from Manchester City.

According to Gerard Romero via Managing Barca, Barcelona are preparing an official offer for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as deadline day approaches.

Manchester City confirmed the player would stay last week, with Pep Guardiola making it clear in his press conference.

Fabrizio Romano also detailed last night that the player was happy to stay, and would not force a move under any conditions.

Manchester City had Lucas Paqueta earmarked as a replacement, but the player has since joined West Ham United. Any deal that would see Bernardo Silva leave Manchester City at this stage of the window would have to be absolutely gigantic.

Authors Thoughts

There is no way Manchester City sanction any sort of move for Bernardo Silva at this stage of the window. He is too big of a player to lose without first having a replacement lined up.

Reports from Spain have suggested all along that a deal could be done, but Barcelona do not have enough funds to sign Bernardo Silva without Frenkie De Jong leaving the club.

