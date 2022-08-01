Report: Barcelona President Joan Laporta Speaks On Bernardo Silva Interest

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken today on his clubs interest in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Barcelona have a long standing interest in Bernardo Silva. The club are really interested in bringing him in this summer, and reports in Spain are growing in confidence that they can acquire the player. Joan Laporta has today spoke about Barcelona's interest in Bernardo.

Xavi really wants the player, and Laporta shares his sentiment. Barcelona will try to bring Bernardo to the club this summer.

Joan Laporta has spoken on the Bernardo Silva interest. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Joan Laporta said this when asked about a possible deal for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

“Now we are focused on registering players we have signed and resolve the futures of the players not in the plans. After this, we will see what we can do”.

“Xavi wants more reinforcements”.

The club have also today announced they have an agreement with Socios to sell 25% of their TV right. This will be the third economic lever the club have announced this summer. They are set to make €100million from the sale.

Frenkie De Jong still needs to be sold in order for Barcelona to pursue Bernardo Silva and register new players. The wage they owe the Dutch midfielder is all that's stopping him from leaving the club, but Barcelona have shown no intentions of paying the €17million they owe.

If De Jong doesn't leave he will need to take a salary cut, but he has made clear that is not something he is willing to do.

Read More Manchester City Coverage