Barcelona have reportedly told Xavi they are prioritizing the sale of Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay this summer. Barcelona are said to be adamant at the fact Frenkie must leave the club if he will not take a pay cut, and have sent that message to Xavi.

Barcelona today activated their second economic lever, making the club close to €310million in cash value.

Barcelona want to sell Frenkie De Jong. IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona have informed Xavi that they are prioritizing the sales of Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay. Frenkie De Jong is in a war over wages with Barcelona, and the club need the player to leave if he will not lower his salary ahead of next season.

Should De Jong not lower his salary ahead of the new season, he will earn more than Robert Lewandowski at the club. Barcelona can not afford for this to happen.

Barcelona need the sale of Frenkie De Jong to be able to pursue Bernardo Silva, unless they activate a third economic lever according to Gerard Romero. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Barcelona will try for Bernardo Silva should Barcelona work the Frenkie De Jong situation out.

Bernardo Silva spoke on his future last night after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Club America in Texas, claiming as long as he plays for City he will give everything he has got for the club.

Manchester City value the player at around €80million. Barcelona have an agreement with Manchester United for €75million plus €10million in add-ons.

Xavi is desperate to have Bernardo Silva in his team next season, but also likes Frenkie De Jong. But Barcelona have made clear it's one or the other.

