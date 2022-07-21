Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Prioritise Sale Of Frenkie De Jong Amid Bernardo Silva Interest

Barcelona have reportedly told Xavi they are prioritizing the sale of Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay this summer. Barcelona are said to be adamant at the fact Frenkie must leave the club if he will not take a pay cut, and have sent that message to Xavi.

Barcelona today activated their second economic lever, making the club close to €310million in cash value.

Frenkie De Jong for Holland

Barcelona want to sell Frenkie De Jong.

According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona have informed Xavi that they are prioritizing the sales of Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay. Frenkie De Jong is in a war over wages with Barcelona, and the club need the player to leave if he will not lower his salary ahead of next season.

Should De Jong not lower his salary ahead of the new season, he will earn more than Robert Lewandowski at the club. Barcelona can not afford for this to happen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona need the sale of Frenkie De Jong to be able to pursue Bernardo Silva, unless they activate a third economic lever according to Gerard Romero. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Barcelona will try for Bernardo Silva should Barcelona work the Frenkie De Jong situation out.

Bernardo Silva spoke on his future last night after Manchester City's 2-1 win over Club America in Texas, claiming as long as he plays for City he will give everything he has got for the club.

Manchester City value the player at around €80million. Barcelona have an agreement with Manchester United for €75million plus €10million in add-ons. 

Xavi is desperate to have Bernardo Silva in his team next season, but also likes Frenkie De Jong. But Barcelona have made clear it's one or the other.

                                   Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityBarcelona

imago0049267348h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Yan Couto Very Close To Joining Girona On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett28 minutes ago
Grimaldo_2
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City 'Offered' The Chance To Sign Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Cancelo Cover
News

Manchester City Defender Joao Cancelo Shares Ambitions For Next Season

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
imago1013295708h
News

Report: Erling Haaland Put On Individual Training Programme To Find Full Fitness

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Edwards_2
Transfer Rumours

Peterborough Director Of Football Confirms Manchester City Interest In Ronnie Edwards

By Jake Mahon4 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 3
News

'Unstoppable'- Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Gives Erling Haaland Verdict

By Jake Mahon5 hours ago
imago1013294323h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Speaks On Future Amid Barcelona Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
imago1012045489h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola Confirms Manchester City Are In Negotiations For Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago