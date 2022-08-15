Report: Barcelona Reach Pre-Agreement With Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Barcelona have reportedly reached a pre-agreement with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, but will have to do some work financially to sign the player.

Bernardo Silva is open to a move to Barcelona as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano in the last few hours, and reports in Spain are suggesting the club have a pre-agreement with the player on a move.

Barcelona will need to do a bit of work financially before they sign the player or even attempt to, with Manchester City wanting £85million.

Barcelona have reportedly reached a pre-agreement with Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / News Images

According to Ferran Correas, Barcelona have reached a pre-agreement with Bernardo Silva on a move to the Catalan club this summer. Fabrizio Romano confirmed today that Bernardo is entirely open to the move, but Barcelona need to do some financial juggling to complete it.

Barcelona still have the Frenkie De Jong situation hanging over them. The club owe the player £17million in deferred wages, and will also have a massive problem paying his salary next summer.

The Dutch midfielder is refusing to leave the club, which means Barcelona are currently unable to sign Bernardo Silva.

In order to make a move for the Portuguese midfielder, Barcelona will have to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and make Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique take salary cuts.

Bernardo is waiting for Barcelona, and he hopes the proposal they give to Manchester City is one that suits all parties so it can be an amicable farewell as opposed to a nasty one.

