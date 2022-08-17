Report: Barcelona Still Believe They Can Sign Bernardo Silva

Barcelona still believe they can sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, and have not received indication the transfer isn't possible.

Bernardo Silva is completely open to a move to Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano, and would move tomorrow if a contract arrived at his door.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona still believe they can sign Bernardo Silva this summer, and are contemplating organising a meeting with Manchester City next week.

The club have not received any indication from Bernardo Silva's entourage or Manchester City that a transfer is out of the question, and do have the required funds to sign the player this summer.

Barcelona's issue is with Financial Fair Play, they would have to sell some players to finance a move for the Portuguese midfielder, but believe it is indeed a possibility.

Bernardo Silva wanting the move gives Barcelona some strength from a negotiation stand point, but Manchester City are set to hold firm on their £85million valuation of the player.

The Manchester club will not force Bernardo Silva to stay, but want the financial package they receive from Barcelona to be a suitable one. Bernardo Silva is awaiting the proposal from Barcelona, he is eager to join the club.

