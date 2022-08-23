Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona Still Plan On Signing Bernardo Silva

Barcelona still plan on signing Bernardo Silva this summer, but any possible signing will depend on departures.

From the beginning despite conflicting stories the only way Barcelona could get Bernardo Silva into the club was if Frenkie De Jong departed the club. There were different stories throughout the saga that suggested otherwise, but Barcelona would not be able to afford Bernardo Silva without that happening.

Frenkie De Jong looks more likely than ever to stay.

Barcelona still believe they can sign Bernardo Silva.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona are still planning on signing Bernardo Silva this summer, but bringing him in to the club will depend massively on departures. Frenkie De Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang need to leave.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to leaving. The Gambian striker is set to join Chelsea for a fee of around £24million. Frenkie De Jong on the other hand does not look likely to leave.

Bernardo Silva has maintained if an agreement could be reached between the clubs then his preference would be to leave Manchester City this summer. Manchester City value him at £85million.

Barcelona are struggling financially, with Jules Kounde still not registered for their La Liga campaign despite signing for the club weeks ago. The player can leave for free on August 31st if he is not registered by then.

Any chance they have of pursuing a deal for Bernardo Silva will depend on whether they can shift Frenkie De Jong out of the club. If they can do that, then a deal is certainly very possible.

