Report: Barcelona Still Pushing For Bernardo Silva
Barcelona are continuing their pursuit of Bernardo Silva, and are set to try and offload a player to finance a move for the midfielder.
Manchester City fans showed their love for Bernardo at every chance yesterday when he came on as a substitute against Bournemouth, but Barcelona are not giving up on their pursuit of the player.
The Catalan club are ready to try and offload a player to finance a move for the player.
According to Roger Torello, Barcelona are ready to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in order to finance a move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. The Barcelona striker is valued at around €25million, and Barcelona are ready to cash in on the player.
Chelsea are in contact with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Thomas Tuchel is keen on reuniting with his former player. Frenkie De Jong is standing firm on his stance that he doesn't want to leave the club, and Barcelona have to look elsewhere to try and finance the move.
Manchester City want to keep Bernardo Silva, and they are holding out for a fee of around £80million for the player. The Portuguese midfielder is open to a move to Barcelona, and the club are reportedly confident of sealing a deal.
The Catalan club have registered nearly all their players ahead of the new season after activating all their financial levers, and their last goal for the summer transfer window is to sign Marcos Alonso and Bernardo Silva.
