Report: Barcelona Tell Manchester City To Prepare For Bernardo Silva Bid

Barcelona have told Manchester City to prepare for a Bernardo Silva bid.

Barcelona have a long standing interest in Bernardo Silva, and are now more confident of selling Frenkie De Jong this summer. The club have now told Manchester City to prepare for a bid for Bernardo, as they will have the finances to do so with the sale of Frenkie De Jong.

Bernardo Silva is valued at around €80million.

Bernardo

Barcelona are preparing to bid for Bernardo Silva.

According to Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports, Barcelona have told Manchester City to prepare for a bid for Bernardo Silva. The pursuit of Bernardo Silva hinged on the fact Barca had to move Frenkie De Jong on from the club, and now that looks more and more likely.

Chelsea now have a concrete interest in Frenkie, and Manchester United may be forced to move in order to sign the Dutch midfielder first. The sale of Frenkie De Jong will open up the door to sign Bernardo Silva, who is the ultimate dream in midfield for Xavi and Barca.

Bernardo Silva will be available for around the same €80million fee as the Catalan club are selling De Jong for. They are likely to use the funds from his sale to bid for the Manchester City man.

City want to keep Silva, but Pep Guardiola has previously stated he has no intentions of keeping players at the club who want to leave.

Bernardo himself is open to listening to offers from Barcelona.

