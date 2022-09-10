Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona To Announce New Contract For Manchester City Target

Barcelona are set to announce a new contract for a player that Manchester City have interest in.

Gavi has been the subject of heavy interest from a number of clubs during this period when his contract looked to be up in the air.

The club and the player have been in talks for a number of months over a new contract, but talks did stall at a point, and that's when the interested clubs admitted their interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool and Manchester City were among those clubs, but it now looks like Barcelona are set to announce a new contract for the player in the coming weeks.

Gavi

Gavi will now likely sign a new deal at Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking for the best date to announce a new contract for Spanish midfielder Gavi. Sources at the club reportedly say it will be announced as early as October.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City are interested in Gavi, but the deal was and still is an extremely difficult deal to achieve. The only way Manchester City possibly could have is to offer Bernardo Silva in return.

The player is now set to commit his future to the Catalan Giants, and La Masia graduates very rarely leave the club once their future has been committed.

Manchester City will be looking for alternatives if Bernardo Silva does join Barcelona in January or next summer, but it is likely Gavi will now not feature on any proposed lists.

He is one of the most highly rated young players on the planet, and Barcelona look like they're going to keep hold of him.

  Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona To Continue Bernardo Silva Pursuit In January

By Dylan Mcbennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Pundit Claims Manchester City May Re-Sign Romeo Lavia

By Jake Mahon
Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Kyle Walker, Marco Reus
News

Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona 'Haven't Forgotten' About Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City
News

All Premier League Fixtures Postponed For Game Week 7

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team-Talk Against Aston Villa

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Receive 30% Of Any Future Pedro Porro Sale

By Dylan Mcbennett
Ferran Torres & Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Will Try To Sign Bernardo Silva Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett