Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona To Continue Bernardo Silva Pursuit In January

Barcelona are set to continue their pursuit of Bernardo Silva in January after missing out on the midfielder this summer.

Bernardo Silva was a main target for Barcelona this summer, but due to the clubs financial situation the deal could not happen. The player wanted the move, but unfortunately it did not materialise.

The Catalan club are set to continue their pursuit of the Portuguese midfielder in January, with Xavi and Joan Laporta certain they can sign the Manchester City player.

Manchester City will let Bernardo Silva leave if a suitable bid comes in that matches their valuation of the player.

Bernardo Silva

Barcelona will continue their pursuit of Bernardo Silva in January

According to the MirrorOnline, Barcelona are set to continue their pursuit of Bernardo Silva in January after missing out on his services this summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

La Liga yesterday increased Barcelona's salary cap by £490million, meaning a number of their financial problems are now solved. The player was always open to a move to the Spanish Giants, but understood the circumstances.

Pep Guardiola would not and will not stand in the way of the player if a suitable offer is presented by Barcelona. The mantra has always been that if a player wants to leave they can go as they please at Manchester City.

The price tag in the summer was £85million, and it will be interesting to see if that changes in January if Barcelona do follow through and make an official approach for the player.

Manchester City will be anticipating an approach, and will in the meantime be researching replacements for the world class midfielder.

                    Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelona

Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Pundit Claims Manchester City May Re-Sign Romeo Lavia

By Jake Mahon
Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Kyle Walker, Marco Reus
News

Report: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund WILL Go Ahead

By Jake Mahon
Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona 'Haven't Forgotten' About Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City
News

All Premier League Fixtures Postponed For Game Week 7

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

WATCH: Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Team-Talk Against Aston Villa

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pedro Porro
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Receive 30% Of Any Future Pedro Porro Sale

By Dylan Mcbennett
Ferran Torres & Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona Will Try To Sign Bernardo Silva Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett
Gus Poyet
Features/Opinions

Gus Poyet: Erling Haaland Will Make Everyone Forget About Ronaldo And Messi

By Dylan Mcbennett