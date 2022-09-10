Report: Barcelona To Continue Bernardo Silva Pursuit In January

Bernardo Silva was a main target for Barcelona this summer, but due to the clubs financial situation the deal could not happen. The player wanted the move, but unfortunately it did not materialise.

The Catalan club are set to continue their pursuit of the Portuguese midfielder in January, with Xavi and Joan Laporta certain they can sign the Manchester City player.

Manchester City will let Bernardo Silva leave if a suitable bid comes in that matches their valuation of the player.

Barcelona will continue their pursuit of Bernardo Silva in January IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to the MirrorOnline, Barcelona are set to continue their pursuit of Bernardo Silva in January after missing out on his services this summer.

La Liga yesterday increased Barcelona's salary cap by £490million, meaning a number of their financial problems are now solved. The player was always open to a move to the Spanish Giants, but understood the circumstances.

Pep Guardiola would not and will not stand in the way of the player if a suitable offer is presented by Barcelona. The mantra has always been that if a player wants to leave they can go as they please at Manchester City.

The price tag in the summer was £85million, and it will be interesting to see if that changes in January if Barcelona do follow through and make an official approach for the player.

Manchester City will be anticipating an approach, and will in the meantime be researching replacements for the world class midfielder.

