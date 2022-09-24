Report: Barcelona To Raid Manchester City For Midfield Replacement

Barcelona are already planning ahead for next season, with speculation around Sergio Busquets' future at the club. Rumours are circulating that this could be the Spaniard's last season in La Liga, with links to the MLS made just one month into the current season.

The 34-year-old has been an ever-present for the Spanish giants, having joined Barcelona at youth level in 2005 before making the jump to the first team in 2008.

The midfielder has racked up almost 700 appearances for Barça, with over a century of caps for the Spain National team.

Now, with Busquets seemingly on his way out of the club, reports claim Barcelona are eyeing up Manchester City's Rodri. This is according to Fichajes, who also claim we could see Busquets in the MLS next season.

Rodri is one of two potential targets for Xavi's Barcelona side, with claims that Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is also on their radar.

Only joining in the summer of 2019, Rodri has already made 161 appearances for Man City, following a standout spell at Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old is a fan-favourite with the Cityzens and has scored some crucial goals in his City career, one of which helped the Blues to overcome Aston Villa to win the Premier League last season.

It seems that a rather hefty price would have to be paid for City to allow Rodri to leave, with Pep Guardiola being a massive fan of the player and the midfielder signing a contract extension just two months ago, which would see him stay at the club until 2027.

Watch below for all of the midfield maestro's best bits.

