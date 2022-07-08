Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona To Sanction Frenkie De Jong Sale Regardless Of Bernardo Silva Transfer From Manchester City

Barcelona have reportedly given the green light to sell Frenkie De Jong regardless of whether Bernardo Silva will join the Catalan club. This comes after heavy reports last week that Xavi would only agree to the sale of Frenkie if it meant Bernardo Silva was coming the other way.

Frenkie De Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United for weeks now, but Chelsea have since joined the race and look set to battle Manchester United for the signature of the Dutch midfielder.

Frenkie De Jong and Bernardo Silva

According to Javi Miguel in Spain, Barcelona will sell Frenkie De Jong regardless of Bernardo Silva joining the club. According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, Barcelona reportedly owe Frenkie De Jong £13.7million in deferred wages from the last two years, and believe it would be better to sell the midfielder than to keep him at the Catalan club.

Manchester City maintain the same stance since the beginning on Bernardo Silva, he is not for sale and expected to stay at the club next season.

It is unknown for now which club Frenkie De Jong will choose, although various reports suggest a reunion with Erik Ten Hag is his preference. However, Frenkie's exit is now not thought to be linked with a transfer for Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.

Will Bernardo stay?

