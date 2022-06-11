Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Barcelona to Use Funds From Frenkie De Jong Sale to Pursue Bernardo Silva | Manchester City Star Open To Transfer Move

Barcelona are a club in financial disarray at the moment, but the sale of Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United could open the door to Bernardo Silva signing for the Catalan giants. 

Manchester United are in advanced talks with the Dutch midfielder, and the transfer, rumoured to be in the region of £68million could play a pivotal role in the future of Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder.

Bernardo Silva Tries to Beat Jordan Pickford against Everton.

Bernardo Silva Tries to Beat Jordan Pickford against Everton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona can only pursue Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong signs for Manchester United.

David Bernabeu also reports that Xavi will only accept the sale of the ex-Ajax man if Barcelona can guarantee the Manchester City man will be signed in return.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The two clubs have done business very recently, with the Spanish club purchasing Ferran Torres off the Manchester club in December 2021 for £46.7million. 

The Ex-Monaco midfielder had initially been touted to leave the English club last summer but went on to win his fourth Premier League title this year. 

It will be interesting to see the butterfly effect Frenkie De Jong leaving Barcelona could have on the future of Bernardo Silva.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Grealish
News

Manchester City star Jack Grealish Expected To Start For England Against Italy

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Cucurella 3
Transfer Rumours

Report: Pep Guardiola's Priority Is To Sign Brighton's Marc Cucurella This Summer

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
imago1012206128h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Prioritising Fernandinho Replacement with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips Top of the List

By Matt Skinner6 hours ago
Fernandinho vs Norwich Away
News

Manchester City Release Five Players Including 26-Goal Star

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago
Reece James (Chelsea) and Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) during the FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Keeping Tabs On Reece James After Contract Talks Not Started

By Matt Skinner22 hours ago
Haaland new 3
News

First Look at Erling Haaland in a Manchester City Kit

By Alex Caddick23 hours ago
Cancelo
News

Manchester City Stars Feature In Portugal Victory

By Elliot Thompson23 hours ago
Ko Itakura FC Schalke 04 with the Championship Cup
Transfer Rumours

Report: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Target Manchester City Defender Ko Itakura

By Matt SkinnerJun 10, 2022