Report: Barcelona to Use Funds From Frenkie De Jong Sale to Pursue Bernardo Silva | Manchester City Star Open To Transfer Move

Barcelona are a club in financial disarray at the moment, but the sale of Frenkie De Jong to Manchester United could open the door to Bernardo Silva signing for the Catalan giants.

Manchester United are in advanced talks with the Dutch midfielder, and the transfer, rumoured to be in the region of £68million could play a pivotal role in the future of Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder.

Bernardo Silva Tries to Beat Jordan Pickford against Everton. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona can only pursue Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong signs for Manchester United.

David Bernabeu also reports that Xavi will only accept the sale of the ex-Ajax man if Barcelona can guarantee the Manchester City man will be signed in return.

The two clubs have done business very recently, with the Spanish club purchasing Ferran Torres off the Manchester club in December 2021 for £46.7million.

The Ex-Monaco midfielder had initially been touted to leave the English club last summer but went on to win his fourth Premier League title this year.

It will be interesting to see the butterfly effect Frenkie De Jong leaving Barcelona could have on the future of Bernardo Silva.

