Report: Barcelona Tried For Bernardo Silva On Deadline Day

Reports from Spain are suggesting that Barcelona made a last ditch effort to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City on deadline day.

The club needed a player to leave, but the player in question did not end up leaving, thus meaning the club could not sign the player.

Bernardo Silva denied hearing from any clubs in his interview last night.

Barcelona reportedly tried for Bernardo Silva on deadline day. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Gerard Romero, Bernardo Silva was meant to be Barcelona's secret signing on deadline day. The term was trending on Twitter, but various publications speaking about the Catalan club signing a secret player.

The Spanish journalist has said that Bernardo Silva was that player, but the club failed in their attempts to sign the player.

Jorge Mendes and Barcelona were reportedly working all day to make the transfer happen. At one stage there was confidence, but now the deal has absolutely no chance of happening.

The reason was due to a departure needing to happen, which could have been Memphis Depay, who has declared he is now staying at the club.

Bernardo Silva last night confirmed he was staying at the club, which mirrored the words of Pep Guardiola a week before. The reports from Spain are out of the blue, and Manchester City would be likely to deny them.

The player will stay a Manchester City player this summer now, with the window just about to close. It has been a hectic summer, but Pep Guardiola has kept his man.

