Report: Barcelona Tried Until The End For Bernardo Silva

Barcelona tried until the end for Bernardo Silva, but ultimately needed to sell Frenkie De Jong to have a chance.

Frenkie De Jong was the key cog in the Bernardo Silva deal that Barcelona just couldn't get turning. Barcelona needed Frenkie to leave, but he refused throughout the window.

Bernardo Silva was open to a move to Barcelona, but the club could not afford to make that jump and pursue him. Manchester City would have allowed a transfer if the price was correct.

The Catalan club will be back for Bernardo Silva, this much is more than likely.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona were attempting to sign Bernardo Silva till the end, but couldn't find a solution for Frenkie De Jong's situation. The Dutch midfielder maintained throughout he didn't want to leave, which financially meant Barcelona couldn't pursue Bernardo Silva.

The £85million Manchester United had agreed with Barcelona for Frenkie would have went straight towards the £85million price tag Manchester City had on Bernardo Silva.

If Frenkie had of agreed to leave, we may be looking at Bernardo Silva and Lucas Paqueta playing in different colours right now. Lucas Paqueta was a player of interest for Pep Guardiola's side if Bernardo left.

Frenkie De Jong a was a key cog in the move.

Bernardo has made no secret about his desire's, but has never asked or forced to leave Manchester City. The player is happy to stay with a world cup on the horizon, but it may not be the last we hear of Bernardo Silva and Barcelona.

Bernardo Silva stays, but things could have been so different.

