Report: Barcelona Want Bernardo Silva And Two Other Signings

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona want to sign Bernardo Silva and two more players before the transfer window ends on August 31st. Bernardo is the club's main target, but they are aware they need full-backs before the window closes.

The list of three players Barcelona want is Bernardo Silva, Juan Foyth and Marcos Alonso. Negotiations are advanced for Marcos Alonso, but have only begun for Juan Foyth from Villarreal.

Barcelona's main target is of course Bernardo Silva, and they are trying to sell players in order to finance a move for the midfielder. Frenkie De Jong now looks to be staying, so a deal has become increasingly difficult for the Catalan club.

Manchester City are confident of keeping hold of the player, but are braced for some sort of attempt from Barcelona to try and lure the player away.

It will be an interesting final few days in the transfer window, with twists and turns still to come.

