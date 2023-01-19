Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Want To Sign Ilkay Gundogan

IMAGO / Sportimage

La Liga giants are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer in the summer.

Manchester City are at risk of losing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer in the summer with Barcelona showing serious interest in signing the German international.

Gundogan's contract is up in the summer and can therefore start speaking to clubs in January about securing a move in a few months time.

He has been one of Pep Guardiola's most trusted midfield whilst at Manchester City and that has carried on this campaign as he has played 25 games in all competitions with four goal contributions.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was the hero on the last day of last season as he scored a brace against Aston Villa to win City the title so he will always be etched into their history however could his time at the club be coming to an end?

Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City

Barcelona want Bosman deals for Xavi

Barcelona have had a well publicised financial crisis however they still spent in the summer but now they are looking at Bosman deals for a midfielder with the club also looking at N'Golo Kante as well as Gundogan according to The Telegraph.

Kante though looks like he will be signing a new deal to keep him at Stamford Bridge so all attention will be on Gundogan but it will depend on if City want to open talks about a new deal and if he will accept.

The Premier League Champions have been heavily linked with Jude Bellingham who could be a potential replacement if Gundogan were to leave.

