Report: Barcelona Will Not Sign Bernardo Silva If Frenkie De Jong Stays

Barcelona can't sign Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong stays at the club next summer.

Barcelona will now certainly not sign Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves this summer. The belief from the beginning has been that the club needed the Dutch midfielder to leave in order to make the Bernardo signing happen, and now that has been confirmed by reports in Spain.

Manchester City are standing firm in their belief they will keep Bernardo Silva, but are wary of Barcelona's love for the player.

Barcelona won't sign Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong stays. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona will not sign Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong stays at the club next season. Barca are trying to get De Jong to leave due to the financial implications him staying at the club would cause.

The Catalan club view Bernardo as a dream, but a dream that can only become reality if De Jong signs for Manchester United. The player is awaiting £17million in deferred wages to be paid to him before even negotiating with Manchester United.

Barca have not shown any signs they are willing to pay the money currently. They need to in order to register players and pursue Bernardo, but the club are holding off.

Bernardo Silva is reportedly willing to listen to Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal is on if they can sell Frenkie. Barca also activated their third economic lever yesterday, making the club a further €100million.

