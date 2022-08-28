Report: Barcelona Will Push For Bernardo Silva If Frenkie De Jong Reduces Salary

Barcelona will make one last push for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong reduces his salary.

The Bernardo Silva saga will go down to the final day of the transfer window, with reporters in Spain still having the confidence that a deal could happen.

Frenkie De Jong has been the stumbling block all along, and with rumours circulating he could be ready to reduce his salary, Barcelona could push.

The two players have been intertwined the whole transfer window. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona have everything in place to push for Bernardo Silva if Frenkie De Jong leaves the club or reduces his salary. It is at this moment in time more likely that Frenkie De Jong stays and reduces his salary than him leaving the club.

Barcelona are obsessed with the idea of Bernardo Silva, and have been trying to work out a way to sign him all along. There are possibilities, but they rely on players leaving the club.

Frenkie De Jong is still required to reduce his salary, but has not yet done so as the final days of the window approach. If he is to leave, Chelsea are the most likely club that will sign him.

Bernardo Silva would happily join Barcelona if an approach was made, but is content to stay at Manchester City if the two clubs cannot come to an agreement. Manchester City want £85million for the player's services.

It will be an interesting final few days.

