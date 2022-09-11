Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Will Resume Bernardo Silva Negotiations In January

IMAGO / News Images

Report: Barcelona Will Resume Bernardo Silva Negotiations In January

Barcelona are now set to reportedly resume negotiations for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in January.

Barcelona are set to resume negotiations for Bernardo Silva in January after missing out on his signature this summer.

As we reported on City Transfer Room months ago, Barcelona had Bernardo as a main target this summer alongside Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, they haven't forgotten about that pursuit.

The Catalan club are set to reignite their interest for the player in January, and resume the negotiations they left behind this summer.

Bernardo Silva

According to Ekrem Konur, Barcelona are set to resume negotiations for Bernardo Silva in January, after missing out on the midfielder this summer.

Barcelona had Bernardo has a main target throughout the summer, but unfortunately could not match Manchester City's £85million price tag in the end. 

Manchester City maintained the player would be allowed leave if the valuation was met, with Pep Guardiola stating he would never force a player to stay at a club if they wanted to leave.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bernardo was always interested in the move to Barcelona, but understood Manchester City had to be looked after financially in order for the deal to happen.

Barcelona are set to go back in and resume negotiations in January, and will be quietly confident of making the deal happen due to Bernardo Silva's desire to join the club.

The fee may also go down from its original. Manchester City may ask for less due to the fact they will have time to look for a replacement.

               Read More Manchester City Coverage:

BarcelonaManchester City

Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva 'Still A Target' For Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett
De Bruyne vs Fulham Home
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Kevin De Bruyne Could Break His Own Premier League Assist Record

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Four Four Two Rank Erling Haaland As World's Best Striker

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep x Klopp 2
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Liverpool Will Still Challenge Manchester City For The Title

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Labels Pep Guardiola A 'Football Freak'

By Jake Mahon
Walker, Dias, Manchester City, PSG
News

PSG Star Neymar Praises Manchester City Duo Kyle Walker And Ruben Dias

By Jake Mahon
Dortmund
Match Coverage

Opponent Watch: Borussia Dortmund Beaten 3-0 By RB Leipzig

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1014455103h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva's Father Confirms Talks With Barcelona In The Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett