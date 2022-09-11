Report: Barcelona Will Resume Bernardo Silva Negotiations In January

Barcelona are set to resume negotiations for Bernardo Silva in January after missing out on his signature this summer.

As we reported on City Transfer Room months ago, Barcelona had Bernardo as a main target this summer alongside Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde, they haven't forgotten about that pursuit.

The Catalan club are set to reignite their interest for the player in January, and resume the negotiations they left behind this summer.

According to Ekrem Konur, Barcelona are set to resume negotiations for Bernardo Silva in January, after missing out on the midfielder this summer.

Barcelona had Bernardo has a main target throughout the summer, but unfortunately could not match Manchester City's £85million price tag in the end.

Manchester City maintained the player would be allowed leave if the valuation was met, with Pep Guardiola stating he would never force a player to stay at a club if they wanted to leave.

Bernardo was always interested in the move to Barcelona, but understood Manchester City had to be looked after financially in order for the deal to happen.

Barcelona are set to go back in and resume negotiations in January, and will be quietly confident of making the deal happen due to Bernardo Silva's desire to join the club.

The fee may also go down from its original. Manchester City may ask for less due to the fact they will have time to look for a replacement.

